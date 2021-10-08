Islamabad [Pakistan], October 8 (ANI): Despite the reservations of the opposition about the "electoral reforms", Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the next general elections would be held through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Khan said EVMs will bring transparency to the electoral process.

"There is a need to raise awareness about the positive effects of the electronic voting machines on the electoral process in Pakistan," Khan was quoted as saying by Geo News.

On the contrary, Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday said that his party would not accept the decision to introduce electoral reforms by the government.

According to Geo News, Rehman while addressing a press conference in Peshawar said, "We will not accept electoral reforms handed over to us by thieves."

Most big opposition parties have dismissed the electoral reform by Pakistan Prime Minister for the introduction of EVMs.

Despite Imran Khan's stress on EVMs, the opposition has argued that anything that is controlled and operated by others and can be used to manipulate electoral results is unacceptable.

Earlier this year, Former Speaker of Pakistan and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had stated that the countries where EVMs have been tried and tested have either already reverted to paper ballots or are going back to the old system for different reasons. (ANI)

