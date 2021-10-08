Stockholm, October 8: The Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday awarded the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize to Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov "for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace". According to the Committee, Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov received the Nobel Prize for Peace 2021 for their "courageous fight for freedom of expression in the Philippines and Russia". In this article we tell who Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov are. Nobel Prize in Physics 2021 Winners: Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi Awarded for Contributions to Understanding of Complex Physical Systems.

Maria Ressa was born on October 2 in 1963 in Manila, Philippines. A journalist by profession, Ressa is a fierce defender of freedom of expression. She has consistently raised her voice against abuse of power, use of violence and growing authoritarianism in Philippines under President Rodrigo Duterte. In 2012, she co-founded Rappler, a digital media company for investigative journalism, which documented how social media is being used to spread fake news, harass opponents and manipulate public discourse.

Born in 1961, Kuybyshev (now Samara), USSR (now Russia), Dmitry Andreyevich Muratov is among co-founder of the independent newspaper Novaja Gazeta. Muratov, a flag-bearer of freedom of speech in Russia, he has been the newspaper’s editor-in-chief since 1995. Despite frequent threats and harassment, he refused to abandon the newspaper’s independent policy. He has consistently defended the right of journalists to write anything they want about whatever they want, as long as they comply with the professional and ethical standards of journalism.

While awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to Ressa and Muratov, the Norwegian Nobel Committee described them as representatives of all journalists "who stand up for this ideal in a world in which democracy and freedom of the press face increasingly adverse conditions".

