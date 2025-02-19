Islamabad, Feb 19 (PTI) Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that the development of industry, agriculture, IT, along with the provision of employment and an increase in exports, were among his government's top priorities.

He was addressing a meeting of the Economic Advisory Council, which is a high-level body of experts for consultation on the economic situation.

Radio Pakistan reported that the prime minister expressed his determination to work even harder for sustainable economic development.

Sharif promised to fully use the existing capacity for the promotion of trade in the region and said local industry will be enabled to make the country's exports competitive in the international market.

He said the government is also striving for the establishment of Green Data Centres in the country. He said the government is working to improve telecommunication services and internet access in remote areas to boost IT exports.

Sharif also said that consultations were continuing to regulate the digital currency.

The prime minister thanked the council members for their participation and welcomed their suggestions. He directed the quarters concerned to formulate a comprehensive action plan in consultation with the council members regarding their proposals.

