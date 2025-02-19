Planalto, February 19: A 14-year-old Brazilian boy, Davi Nunes Moreira, tragically died after injecting himself with a mixture of water and butterfly remains, with authorities investigating whether it was part of a dangerous online challenge.

According to reports, Davi began vomiting and developed a limp after administering the injection into his leg. Initially, he told his father he was injured while playing, but later confessed the truth when his condition worsened. His father later discovered the syringe hidden under the boy’s pillow. Hot Car Death in US: Toddler Dies in Back Seat As ‘Drunk’ Mother Passes Out in Vehicle Amid Scorching Weather in California.

Davi was admitted to a hospital in Planalto and later transferred to a larger facility in Vitoria da Conquista, Bahia, where he succumbed to complications, possibly caused by toxins in the butterfly mixture. Medical experts believe he went into septic shock as his body shut down. US: Toddler Dies After Choking on Fruit Served at Preschool in Georgia's Alpharetta, Nursery Ordered To Shut After Tragedy.

Police in Vitoria da Conquista are awaiting post-mortem results to determine the exact cause of death but have not ruled out the possibility that the incident was linked to a social media challenge. A police spokesperson confirmed that the investigation is ongoing to clarify the circumstances surrounding the boy’s death.

Marcelo Duarte, a butterfly expert and director of São Paulo University’s Zoology Museum, noted that butterfly toxicity in humans remains largely unstudied. While Monarch butterflies store toxins from milkweed plants, it is unclear what species the teen used.

The tragic case has sparked national concern in Brazil, highlighting the potential dangers of viral online trends. Authorities are urging parents to monitor children’s online activities and educate them on the risks of imitating hazardous internet challenges.

