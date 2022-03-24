Lahore, Mar 24 (PTI) An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Thursday concluded the recording of the testimony of all 40 prosecution witnesses in the lynching of a Sri Lankan national case and the prosecution believes that the trial will be completed by the next month.

A mob of hundreds of men including supporters of a radical Islamist party attacked a garment factory and lynched its general manager Priyantha Kumara, 47, and burned the body over allegations of blasphemy in December 2021 in Sialkot district, some 100 km from provincial capital Lahore.

ATC judge Natasha Nasim is holding the trial proceedings inside the high security Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore, on a day-to-day basis as it is in-camera.

"The Anti-Terrorism Court Lahore on Thursday recorded the statements of remaining prosecution witnesses and their cross examination also began. Some seven witnesses were cross examined today," a court official told PTI.

He said the court also held separate trial proceedings of nine juvenile suspects.

"The prosecution submitted a challan of the juvenile suspects to the court which directed it to present witnesses at its next hearing on Friday,” the official said.

The ATC Lahore had over a week ago indicted a total 89 suspects, including nine juvenile suspects,.for their alleged role in the ghastly incident that sparked countrywide outrage.

The prosecution had sought death penalty for 80 adult suspects.

Last week, the court had separated the trial of nine juvenile suspects.

On the other hand, Punjab Prosecution Department Secretary Nadeem Sarwer said the trial will conclude by next month. He said the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has submitted an analysis report of the voices of the accused.

"The trial of the case is in progress on a daily basis in order to bring it to its logical end and justice to be dispensed to the heirs of the Priyantha Kumara," he said.

Deputy Prosecutor General Assmatullah Khan said one of the accused hit Kumara with a scissor twice, the other attacked with a brick while the third accused hit with a wooden club which led to the death of Priyantha Kumara.

He said the prosecution had sought death penalty for remaining 80 suspects. The prosecution had submitted a list of 40 witnesses, videos of the suspects, DNA and forensic evidence. The suspects had denied the charges of their involvement in the crime.

Kumara was working as general manager in the Rajko industries (dealing in garments - sportswear) in Sialkot district for the last seven years.

The local business community had handed over a donation of USD 100,000 to the wife of Kumara and the factory owner says his salary of USD 1,650 is also given to his family every month.

