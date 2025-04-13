Balochistan [Pakistan], April 13 (ANI): Senator Jan Muhammad Buledi, a senior political figure from Balochistan, has strongly criticised the Pakistani government, accusing it of widespread political, economic, and human rights violations in the region, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

Speaking at a seminar titled "Issues and Solutions for Balochistan" organised by the Leader Media Group at the Lahore Press Club, the senator claimed that women and children in Balochistan are being subjected to abuse and unlawful detention amidst growing unrest, the Balochistan Post reported.

Addressing an audience that included veteran journalists, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami and Imtiaz Alam, Senator Buledi described the federal government's approach to Balochistan as colonial in nature. He said the province's resources are being exploited while its population continues to suffer from poverty and neglect.

According to the Balochistan Post, he criticised the exclusion of Baloch representatives from decisions regarding the province's mineral wealth, noting that resources are being promoted and sold at international events in Islamabad without any local input. Additionally, Buledi accused the government of deliberately understating the province's population by eight million in the recent digital census, arguing that the manipulation serves to limit Balochistan's influence in national affairs.

Senator Buledi also drew attention to the issue of enforced disappearances, labelling it as the region's most pressing concern. He alleged that the state now operates beyond legal and constitutional boundaries, with corruption infiltrating public institutions and government positions being openly sold.

The senator emphasised the role of Baloch women and children in peaceful protests for the recovery of missing persons and condemned what he described as the state's violent and punitive response. He highlighted that the mistreatment of women is particularly egregious given the respect they hold in Baloch society, the Balochistan Post reported.

In conclusion, Senator Buledi called for a shift in government priorities toward education, healthcare, infrastructure, and merit-based employment in the province. He stressed that only through justice, fairness, and inclusive development can peace and trust be restored in Balochistan. (ANI)

