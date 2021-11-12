Islamabad [Pakistan], November 12 (ANI): Six police station house officers (SHOs) have been removed on Thursday for poor performance and failure to control crime in Islamabad, local media reported.

Senior police officers said four of the SHOs were suspended over misconduct and bad reputation and two were removed for poor performance and failure to control crime, Dawn reported.

It further reported that those who were suspended were the SHOs of Sihala, Khanna, Koral and Karachi Company. "There were a number of complaints against the SHOs about misconduct and misuse of power and alleged connivance with criminals," the Dawn report said.

The capital police are facing a shortage of manpower for the appointment of inspector rank officers as SHO, Dawn report said, citing officials.

The police have 53 officers in the inspector rank and a majority of them have a bad reputation, the officers said. (ANI)

