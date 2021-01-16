Lahore, Jan 16 (PTI) Pakistan has decided to provide free technical education to a group of children belonging to the minority Hindu and Sikh communities as part of a scholarship programme from the 2021 academic year, an official said on Saturday.

The decision was taken at the board meeting of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) which looks after the holy places of minorities in the country. It was presided over by ETPB chairman Dr Aamer Ahmed.

The meeting decided that free technical education would be provided to the children of Sikhs and Hindus in the country under the Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji scholarship, ETPB spokesperson Amir Hashmi told PTI.

The ETPB will bear the expenses of their education in this academic year, he said.

Earlier, the ETPB, under the Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji scholarship, was providing 10,000 Pakistani rupees (USD 62) monthly to the minority community students selected for it.

Last year, some 15 Hindu and Sikh students were given the scholarship for general education.

“The scholarship for general education will continue in addition to the free technical education provided to the children of Hindus and Sikhs,” Hashmi added.

