Balochistan [Pakistan] August 30 (ANI): Two men were killed and six injured in an armed clash between two tribes in Pakistan's Bolan district.

The clash took place between men of the Bangulzai and Shahwani tribes. They took arms against each other when the people of one tribe took their goats for grazing to the area of the other tribe, Dawn reported.

They used automatic weapons during the clash and "as a result of firing, two brothers were killed and six other people injured," the Levies Force officials said.

A heavy contingent of security personnel has been deployed in the area to avoid further clashes. The Levies officials said that two persons were arrested and efforts were being made to arrest the other accused, Dawn reported.

The dead bodies and injured persons were taken to the divisional hospital in Sibi. (ANI)

