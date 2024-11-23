Karachi [Pakistan], November 23 (ANI): Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Court on Saturday sent two suspects for a 10-day physical remand for killing two Chinese nationals, ARY News reported.

The suspects, Javed and Gul Nisa are suspected to be connected to the Karachi Airport blast last month. The duo was produced in court after their initial remand expired, as per ARY News.

According to the police, the duo assisted the suicide bomber, who targeted a convoy of Chinese nationals near the airport. The police claimed that the suspects are linked with the banned Balochistan Liberation Army, ARY News reported.

The investigation is ongoing, and the court has directed the investigation officer to submit a progress report on the next hearing, ARY News stated.

The said attack took place on October 6 in Pakistan's port city of Karachi in which at least three people including Chinese nationals were killed.

Pakistan news outlet Geo News said that at least three foreign nationals died while 17 others sustained injuries in a huge explosion near Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan condemned the attack.

The Embassy in a statement said the attack took place at about 11 pm on October 6 when "a convoy from the Port Qasim Electric Power Company was attacked by terrorists near Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, the capital city of the country's south Sindh province."

As per Xinhua news outlet, the banned outfit Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack through a statement on a social media platform, while the Pakistani authorities have not confirmed it.

"The Chinese Embassy and Consulate in Pakistan strongly condemn this terrorist act, express deep condolences to the victims of the two countries, and extend sincere condolences to the injured and their relatives," a statement by the Chinese embassy in Pakistan said.

It added that the Chinese side has been working with the Pakistani side to do their best to deal with the aftermath of the incident.

As per the statement, the Chinese missions in Pakistan have launched an emergency response plan immediately, requesting the Pakistani side to thoroughly investigate the attack, severely punish the perpetrators, and take all necessary measures to protect the safety of Chinese citizens, institutions and projects in Pakistan. (ANI)

