Hyderabad [Pakistan], February 14 (ANI): A four-year-old girl lost her life after a wrong injection was administered at a private hospital in Hyderabad city in Pakistan's Sindh province on Sunday.

A staff member at a private hospital in Hyderabad's Latifabad area allegedly gave her the wrong injection, reported ARY News.

The girl was brought to the hospital for treatment of a cough and nausea, according to the family. They blamed the doctor and medical personnel for her death due to their incompetence.

They said that the doctor and hospital staff fled from the medical facility following their protest, reported the news channel.

In a similar incident, in December last year, a 14-year-old boy died in Qazi Ahmed, a Taluka in Sindh's Nawabshah district, after being inoculated with an incorrect shot.

His condition deteriorated and he was taken to a private clinic in Qazi Ahmed where the doctor gave the boy the wrong injection and the boy lost his life. The police had raided the clinic of the doctor, but the doctor fled the area. (ANI)

