Islamabad [Pakistan], February 28 (ANI): At least five people were killed and 28 others were injured in two separate road accidents in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, according to media reports on Monday.

As per Xinhua News Agency, three people were killed and 25 others were injured when a passenger bus collided with a truck in Pishin district of Balochistan province.

The bus was reportedly heading from Lahore towards Quetta.

Separately, two people were killed and three others were injured after two overspeeding trucks collided on a highway in Rajanpur district of country's Punjab province, Xinhua News Agency reported. (ANI)

