World News | Pakistan Accused of Continuing Enforced Disappearances as Students and Civilians Go Missing

Balochistan [Pakistan] May 20 (ANI) Fresh allegations of enforced disappearances have once again placed Pakistani authorities under scrutiny after multiple incidents were reported from Islamabad and Balochistan, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, one of the latest cases involves Qambir Baloch, an archaeology student at Quaid-i-Azam University, who was allegedly abducted in Islamabad. The incident took place near I-8 Markaz at around 9 pm when Qambir had reportedly gone to deliver supplies to a relative.

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The Baloch Students Council in Islamabad claimed that unidentified men in civilian clothing, allegedly linked to Pakistani intelligence agencies, forcibly pushed the student into a vehicle before taking him to an undisclosed location.

The council further alleged that a woman accompanying him during the incident was intimidated and warned against sharing details publicly or posting about the matter online.

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In a statement, the student organisation condemned the incident as a blatant violation of human rights and criticised authorities for allegedly bypassing legal procedures, including failing to present any arrest warrant or formal accusation.

The council also connected the case to other missing Baloch students, including Feroz Baloch from Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi, who has reportedly been missing for four years, and Saeed Baloch of Quaid-i-Azam University, allegedly missing for nearly eleven months.

The organisation additionally accused police at the I-9 Industrial Area station of refusing to formally register an FIR, accepting only a written application instead. It also alleged that police intentionally recorded an incorrect vehicle registration number linked to the incident.

Separately, another alleged disappearance in Kech district, where a 33-year-old resident identified as Kiya, son of Mohammad Isa, was reportedly detained during a late-night raid in Turbat on 23 April, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Family members alleged that personnel believed to be from the Frontier Corps took him away and that his whereabouts remain unknown. Meanwhile, Karim, son of Abdul Rasheed from Parom in Panjgur, was reportedly released on 17 May after allegedly being subjected to enforced disappearance since early April.

Human rights groups and Baloch activists have repeatedly accused Pakistani security institutions of involvement in enforced disappearances, allegations that the state has consistently denied, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)