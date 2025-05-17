Sargodha [Pakistan], May 17 (ANI): Ahmadi doctor, Dr Sheikh Muhammad Mahmood, was shot dead in Sargodha's Fatima Hospital on Friday in what seems to be a targeted attack, The Express Tribune reported.

Mahmood (58), a general physician and gastroenterology specialist from the minority Ahmadiyya community, is survived by his mother, wife, two daughters, and two sons. He worked in several private and charitable healthcare institutions, most recently serving at Fatima Hospital under a welfare initiative.

According to police reports, the gunman came to the hospital dressed in the uniform of "Clean Punjab Program" staff, bought a check-up slip and waited in the hospital.

As soon as Dr Mahmood came out of his office, the attacker opened fire with a handgun, shooting him in the back and abdomen, critically damaging his internal organs. He was taken to the District Headquarters Teaching Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The attacker fled from the spot after the shooting. CCTV footage shows the doctor lying injured on the hospital floor while staff panicked and ran to call for an ambulance, The Express Tribune reported.

Sargodha DPO Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf, SP Investigation and SP Headquarters, reached the spot as police started investigating the incident. Authorities have vowed to arrest the perpetrator soon.

Dr Mahmood was widely considered one of Sargodha's most experienced physicians. With over three decades of experience, he had previously worked at the Sadiq Hospital and was known for providing free treatment to underprivileged patients, The Express Tribune reported.

According to sources, Dr Mahmood had received threats in the past due to his religious affiliation. These threats reportedly compelled him to resign from the institution where he worked previously, though his commitment to serving humanity eventually brought him back to practice. (ANI)

