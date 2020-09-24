Leh (Ladakh) [India], September 24 (ANI): Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal has said that Pakistan Army is planning to begin the most brutal genocide and ethnic cleansing in Pakistan Occupied Gilgit Baltistan of India.

Taking to Twitter, Namgyal said, "Gilgit Baltistan is an integral part of India. Pakistan Army plans to begin the most brutal genocide and ethnic cleansing in Pakistan Occupied Gilgit Baltistan of India. I support the people's movement."

On September 17, The Express Tribune had quoted Pakistan Minister Ali Amin Gandapur stating that the government has decided to elevate Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) to the status of a full-fledged province.

He had said that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon visit the region and make a formal announcement in this regard.

Last month, condemning Prime Minister Imran Khan for releasing Pakistan's new political map laying untenable claims to Indian territories, India had termed the act as an "exercise in political absurdity."

"We have seen a so-called "political map" of Pakistan that has been released by PM Imran Khan. This is an exercise in political absurdity, laying untenable claims to territories in the Indian state of Gujarat and our union territories of Jammu Kashmir and of Ladakh," the Government of India had said in a stern statement.

India also slammed Pakistan for their malafide intentions and said it confirms the reality of "Pakistan's obsession with territorial aggrandisement supported by cross-border terrorism."

The Imran Khan government had released a new political map of Pakistan, claiming Indian territories of Junagadh, Sir Creek and Manavadar in Gujarat, of Jammu and Kashmir and a part of Ladakh.This came after the first anniversary of the Indian government's decision to revoke Article 370 which gave special powers to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

