Balochistan [Pakistan], April 13 (ANI): Baloch human rights leader, Sammi Deen Baloch gave a call for demonstrations across Balochistan to protest against the arrest of Baloch leaders and the human rights violations taking place in Balochistan, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) shared on X.

In its post on X by BYC, Sammi Baloch said that the central leadership of BYC continues to remain under arrest and announced that despite facing all forms of state oppression and brutality, the leadership and members of the BYC continue remaining committed to their cause.

The post noted Sammi Baloch's message that demonstrations and sit-ins would be held across Balochistan on April 13, to "protest the arrest of BYC leaders and human rights violations in Balochistan."

The post said, "The central leadership of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) remains under arrest, and the state's crackdown on the organisation continues. However, despite all forms of state oppression and brutality, the leadership and members of the BYC remain steadfast in their principled stance and cause. Demonstrations and sit-ins will be held across Balochistan on Sunday, April 13, to protest the arrest of BYC leaders and human rights violations in Balochistan. I appeal to the Baloch nation to participate actively in tomorrow's protest and play their role in this resistance movement. Sammi Deen Baloch Central Working Committee Member of BYC"

Balochistan region remains plagued by a disturbing trend of enforced disappearances, with some victims eventually released, while others endure long-term detention or fall prey to targeted killings.

These violations of fundamental rights have fuelled growing insecurity and mistrust among locals. The persistent fear of arbitrary arrests and the absence of accountability continue to destabilise Balochistan, undermining efforts to restore peace, justice, and public confidence in state institutions. (ANI)

