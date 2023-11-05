Karachi [Islamabad], November 5 (ANI): The Naegleria fowleri, a brain-eating amoeba, has claimed the life of another patient in Karachi, as per the Sindh Health Department, ARY News reported.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

Also Read | Israel-Palestine War: One Child Killed and Two Injured in Every 10 Minutes of Israel’s Aggression, Says Hamas-Run Gaza Health Ministry.

As per the health department, a resident of Bufferzone Karachi in the metropolis died due to Naegleria. He had been suffering from fever and headaches for the last three days, said the spokesperson of the Sindh Health Department.

This is the third reported death from Naegleria in Karachi's Central district in the last two weeks.

Also Read | UK Dog Attack: Man Sustains Serious Injuries, Woman Falls Out Of Window After XL Bully Charges At Them in Mansfield.

As per the Sindh health department, so far, 11 people have lost their lives due to the Naegleria fowleri infection (NFI) across the province.

Sindh caretaker minister for health, Dr Saad Khalid has asked the people of Karachi to take preventive measures to avoid becoming victims of Naegleria fowleri -- a rare but deadly waterborne amoeba that thrives in freshwater sources, as per ARY News.

Khalid Niaz urged the public to refrain from swimming in pools that have not been properly chlorinated. He further advised the public to avoid activities that may cause water to enter the nose.

On October 23, the brain-eating amoeba claimed the life of another patient in Karachi.

According to the health department, 45-year-old Adnan, a resident of New Karachi in the port city died due to Naegleria. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)