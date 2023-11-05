London, November 5: A man and a woman in the UK suffered serious injuries after a suspected attack by an American bully XL. The reported incident happened on Friday, November 3, in Mansfield. The woman is believed to have fallen from the window of a flat where the dog started attacking. The couple were hospitalised with serious injuries after police arrived following reports of the dog still roaming around.

According to a report by the Independent, the injuries sustained during the UK dog attack are not believed to be life-threatening. The dog, believed to be a bully XL type, was taken from a nearby property and put in safe kennels after the incident. Nottinghamshire Police think that the woman, who has not been identified, dropped from the window of a flat because the dog attacked her. UK Dog Attack: Canine Charges At Boy Walking Back Home From School in Birmingham, Animal Scared Away By Neighbour Who Recorded Video.

According to the BBC, police have arrested a man, 38, and a woman, 24, for allegedly letting a dog attack people. The dog was not under control and injured several people. The police are still looking into the details of the incident.

Owners of XL bully dogs will face severe penalties after next February unless they register their dogs and follow strict rules, such as microchipping and neutering them. The Independent reported that Rishi Sunak, the UK Prime Minister, had announced the ban on this breed by the end of this year, saying that they pose a “threat to our communities”. Dog Attack in UK: XL Bully Dog Mauls Girl and Two Men in Birmingham, Distressing Video Surfaces.

The UK government has decided to outlaw XL bully dogs from February 2022 onwards, following a rise in the number of people killed by this breed. The Dangerous Dogs Act has been updated to include XL bully dogs as one of the banned breeds.

