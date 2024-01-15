Islamabad [Pakistan], January 15 (ANI): A car of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's former Minister Iqbal Wazir was set ablaze for 'violating' Jirga's traditions, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

Atmanzai Jirga in North Waziristan also imposed a fine of Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 2 million on Iqbal Wazir, who is a candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Parliamentarians (PTI-P) led by Pervez Khattak,

Iqbal Wazir is PTI-P's candidate from PK-103 (North Waziristan) in the general elections set to be held on February 8. The Atmanzai Jirga imposed the fine and ordered to set the car of Iqbal Wazir ablaze after finding him 'guilty' of violating the traditions of Jirga, ARY News reported.

Earlier in July 2023, Pakistan's former Defence Minister Pervez Khattak launched a new political party under the name of the PTI-Parlimentarians (PTI-P), according to ARY News report.

Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister and 57 former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers, including former provincial ministers Aasia Aad, Somi Falaknaz, Shaukat Ali, Ziaullah Bangash, Ibrahim Khattak, Ahmed Hussain Shah, Javed Akbar and others, joined the PTI-P.

In November 2023, Khattak said that former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's political slogan of 'Naya Pakistan' was a "topi drama" (gimmick) to gain votes, Geo News reported.

"Imran Khan's slogan of Naya Pakistan was nothing but a topi drama [gimmick]. I supported Imran Khan to change the country's system but all his slogans turned out to be false," he said while addressing a party event in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Malakand district.

Pervez Khattak further said that the PTI founder hates all of his political opponents and rival parties. He called Imran Khan a "dictator" and added that the PTI founder wants to introduce a presidential system in the country."

Khattak said his newly-formed party is seeking to provide justice to the masses "at their doorstep". PTI-P Chairman Khattak said he had established the new party to expose the dual faces of political leaders, Geo News reported.

In the same address, he also criticised Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, stressing that his political agitation "was only aimed at coming to power." He said the country's political leadership treats the nation like "an enemy" and added that no political party in Pakistan implemented its election manifesto. (ANI)

