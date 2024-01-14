Copenhagen, January 14: In a historic moment for Denmark, King Frederik X has ascended the throne following the surprising abdication of his mother, Queen Margrethe II, CNN reported. The transition, marked by emotional scenes in the capital Copenhagen, witnessed large crowds braving frigid weather to witness the beginning of a new era.

The abdication ceremony took place at Christiansborg Palace during a cabinet meeting, where Queen Margrethe officially transferred the crown to her son by signing a declaration of abdication. The public proclamation of the King's accession by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen from the palace balcony was met with joyous cheers from the gathered spectators. Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II Signs Historic Abdication, Her Son Frederik X To Become King (Watch Video).

Denmark’s King Frederik X Takes Throne

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark handing over the reins to her son, King Frederick X of Denmark 🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/MmQXEFIhYz — Prie 🫧 (@RoyalDelhiite) January 14, 2024

King Frederik X, visibly moved, addressed the crowd, expressing gratitude and outlining his vision for his reign. He was joined by his Australian-born wife, Queen Mary, and their four children, including Crown Prince Christian, who is now the designated successor to the throne.

Reflecting on the momentous occasion, 45-year-old Kasper Wiigh Larsen shared his emotional response, stating, "It brought tears in a joyful way to see him do so well up on the balcony, both with his speech and when Mary came out and held his hands and finishing with a kiss."

The news of King Frederik X's ascension garnered international attention, with Britain's King Charles III extending congratulations. In a message, King Charles III expressed eagerness to collaborate on strengthening the enduring bond between their countries, as reported by CNN. Denmark Queen Margrethe II Strips Four of 8 Grandchildren of Royal Titles.

Queen Margrethe II, at 83, was Europe's longest-reigning monarch and the world's last reigning queen. Her decision to step down was announced in a live address on New Year's Eve, citing recent back surgery and a contemplation of passing on the responsibility to the next generation.

Although no longer the ruling monarch, Queen Margrethe will retain the title of Her Majesty and can act as an acting regent when required. Other members of the Danish royal family, including Queen Mary, Prince Joachim, and Princess Benedikte, can also assume the role of acting regent.

Denmark, with a constitutional monarchy dating back over 1,000 years, observed the changeover without the traditional grandeur associated with other royal transitions. Unlike the global spectacle of King Charles III's coronation in the UK, the Danish event was more low-key, with no world leaders or high-profile dignitaries in attendance.

The constitutional monarchy in Denmark places formal powers with the elected parliament and government, while the royal family fulfils an important but symbolic ambassadorial role. King Frederik X visited Christiansborg Palace for the last time as crown prince, departing as the ruling monarch of Denmark, Greenland, and the Faroe Islands.

King Frederik X and Queen Mary's royal romance, starting with a chance encounter during the 2000 Olympics Games in Sydney, has endeared them to the public. Their journey, from a Sydney bar to the throne, has been celebrated at the Slip Inn, where they first met.

In Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a gift of 10,000 Australian dollars for the protection of the Tasmanian devil, an endangered marsupial native to Queen Mary's home state. The royal couple's efforts to modernise the monarchy, raise their children with a normal upbringing, and address crucial issues like climate change and public health have garnered widespread support.

As Denmark ushers in a new chapter under King Frederik X and Queen Mary, their relatable and down-to-earth approach promises to continue resonating with the public, solidifying their role as beloved figures in the nation's history, CNN reported.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)