Islamabad [Pakistan], April 7 (ANI): A local court in Pakistan on Monday granted bail to journalist Farhan Mallick, who has been in judicial custody related to a case lodged under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) for allegedly disseminating anti-state content, Geo News reported.

The court approved his bail and directed him to submit a surety bond worth Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 100,000. The journalist, who previously worked as the news director of a private TV channel, was initially taken into custody by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on March 20 for allegedly breaching Peca and involvement in defamation.

In addition to the Peca case, the court also granted bail to Mallick in a case pertaining to his alleged involvement in operating an illegal call centre that stole data from foreigners and defrauded them. The court directed him to submit a surety of PKR 100,000 for his bail in this case as well.

Recently, the Peca law was amended in Pakistan, and journalist bodies have protested against the law, terming it an attempt to gag freedom of speech and intimidate media personnel and their news outlets, according to Geo News report.

An FIR was registered against him under multiple sections of Peca. The FIR stated, "During the course of inquiry, initial technical analysis of the alleged YouTube Channel was received, which revealed that the alleged person is involved in generating and disseminating posts and videos related to anti-state, consisting of fake news and public incitement agenda."

It said, "He has [been] continuously disseminating and uploading posts and videos related to anti-state, consist of fake news and public incitement agenda, thereby causing harm to the reputation of public institutes on an international level which acts on his part constitute the commission of the offence."

Earlier, on March 28, a local court had rejected his bail plea, which was then challenged in a district and sessions court. He was sent to jail on judicial remand on March 25 after a court rejected the FIA's request for an extension in physical remand, Geo News reported.

Following the expiry of his four-day physical remand, the FIA produced Mallick before the judicial magistrate (East), requesting an extension to the remand. However, the court rejected the FIA's request for his physical remand and sent Mallick to jail on judicial remand. (ANI)

