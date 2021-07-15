Islamabad [Pakistan], July 15 (ANI): As Pakistan continued to report a spike in its daily case count, the country's coronavirus positivity rate on Thursday crossed 5 per cent after nearly two months.

On May 24 this year, Pakistan had recorded a 5.21 per cent coronavirus positivity ratio, according to the National Command and Operations Centre's (NCOC) data. Currently, the infection rate stands at 5.52 per cent, reported Geo News.

NCOC's data from Thursday showed that 48,910 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and 2,545 of them came back positive for coronavirus.

With 47 new fatalities from the virus, the national death tally soared to 22,689, reported Geo News.

The country's active numbers of cases crossed the 40,000 mark a day earlier and currently stand at 42,330.

According to the official portal, the number of recoveries from coronavirus in the country has reached 916,373 and the total number of confirmed cases has reached 981,392. (ANI)

