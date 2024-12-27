Peshawar [Pakistan], December 27, (ANI): People in Pakistan's Swat continue to endure hardship due to ongoing doctor strikes protesting attacks by patients' relatives in hospitals, as the government has been slow to implement the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Service Providers and Facilities (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2020.

Doctors have been on strike since Saturday at Saidu Group of Teaching Hospital, the largest hospital in the Swat district, demanding the registration of an FIR against the relatives of a young boy who died following a road accident, as reported by Dawn.

Dr. Murad Ali Shah, senior vice president of the Young Doctors Association, informed this reporter that a 17-year-old boy was brought to the hospital with a brain blood clot and was admitted for conservative treatment at 11:30 pm on Friday.

He stated that Dr. Ayaz Qasmi, a consultant neurosurgeon in the hospital's high dependency unit, reassured the patient's relatives that surgery could be performed according to protocol, but they insisted on having the operation done immediately.

"Two and a half hours later, the boy passed away, and the police immediately arrived at the ward. They took Dr. Qasmi to the police station, where he was held incommunicado for four hours. We demand the filing of an FIR against the attackers and the suspension and investigation of the SHO at Saidu police station. If our demands are not met, our strike will continue and may spread across the entire province," said Dr. Murad.

According to the report, the 1,500-bed Said Group of Teaching Hospital and Central Hospital have halted elective services, and elective treatments will be suspended across Swat starting Friday (today).

Dr. Murad stated that the relatives of the deceased recently held a press conference, threatening doctors with action, yet neither the police nor the hospital administration was willing to file an FIR against them.

"We demand the creation of a security office and the assignment of a DSP at the hospital, similar to other major hospitals, so our staff can work without fear and handle violent situations effectively," he added.

The report further stated that meanwhile, the Young Doctors Association (YDA) and Provincial Doctors Association (PDA) have called for a black ribbon protest across the province, demanding the enforcement of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Service Providers and Facilities (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2020, to ensure the safety of healthcare workers at their workplaces.

In a press release, PDA stated that hospital staff worked in fear, yet the government showed no concern for their safety. Despite passing the law four years ago to prevent violence in hospitals, it has yet to be implemented. Sources told Dawn that incidents of violence led the health department to propose a law to protect healthcare providers and ensure uninterrupted services for patients.

"Health workers have been going on strike whenever their colleagues face violence, causing suffering for patients. Once enforced, the law will protect healthcare workers, as violators will face heavy fines and prison sentences," they stated.

According to Section 3 of the law, any act of violence against healthcare providers or damage to property in healthcare institutions is punishable. Those found guilty will face imprisonment for up to three years and a fine of up to PKR 50,000.

Section 1 of the law stipulates that the offender must compensate the healthcare service institution by paying double the purchase price of the damaged medical equipment, along with any losses to property as determined by the court handling the case.

According to legal experts, if the offender fails to pay the compensation as specified in sub-section 2, the amount owed should be recovered in the same manner as an arrear of land revenue.

Any offence committed under Section 3 of the law shall be considered cognisable and non-bailable. In addition to safeguarding health professionals, the law also aims to protect the rights of patients by requiring healthcare institutions to provide them with full details of the medical treatment they receive.

According to the law, it is the duty of each healthcare institution to supply, in writing, comprehensive information about the medical treatment given to patients or their designated relatives when they seek care at the institution. (ANI)

