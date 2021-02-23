Berlin [Germany], February 23 (ANI): BJP leader Suresh Nakhua has alleged that a protest against the three farm laws was organised in Germany by Indian Overseas Congress and "a flag of Pakistan was raised by an office-bearer of the party".

Nakhua shared the photographs on his Twitter handle on Monday and said: "Rahul Gandhi's Congress is Hand in glove with Pakistan. Indian Overseas Congress office-bearers unfurl Pakistan flag in farmer protest in Germany. One in blue is Charan Kumar who is holding the Pakistani Flag One in red is Raj Sharma, office bearer of IOC Germany."

The Indian Overseas Congress (IOC-Germany) however, has issued a statement dismissing Nakhua's allegations.

"Raj Sharma, is indeed an office-bearer at IOC - Germany and we would like to clarify that Sharma is 65-year- old proud Indian while the person in the photo posted by Nakhua is a young man," President of IOC - Germany, Pramod Kumar said in a statement dated February 22.

IOC Germany further stated that the claim was propaganda by BJP and its IT Cell to malign the image of the Indian National Congress and the farmers' protests and said that it is "strongly condemnable."

"IOC Germany did not organise the event or none of the IOC Germany members are seen in the photo tweeted by Suresh Nakhua. The members of IOC Germany are staunch patriots and uphold the values and pride of our great nation. We have no relation to this person and this event of raising the Pakistani flag," the statement said.

"Once again we affix our strong support to the farmer's protest and denounce the unlawful anti-farmer acts of the BJP government," the statement added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)