Lahore [Pakistan], June 15 (ANI): A government officer of Pakistan has committed suicide after being posted in Lahore from Islamabad.

The deceased was identified as Imran Raza Abbasi, who was an Additional Deputy Commissioner of Revenue. He ended his life at his residence in the Faisal Town area on Tuesday, Daily Pakistan reported citing police.

Quoting eyewitnesses, The News International reported that the body of a 19th-grade officer was found hanging from a fan in his house.

He was posted in Lahore and had reached the provincial capital from Islamabad.

According to the media outlet, the officer had also been the director of anti-corruption in Bahawalpur and Faisalabad in the past.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamiana took notice of the suicide and ordered the police to investigate the matter from all angles. He sought a report from SP Model Town. He said police would find out the cause of death in the light of the medical report and then further legal action would be taken.

Earlier in March, a woman sub-inspector committed suicide in Rahim Yar Khan. Mary Rose, a mother of two, was posted at City A division police station, Dawn newspaper reported.

Five days after the suicide of Rose, members of her family blamed the senior police officers of the district for her act.

Her grandfather, Hadayat Masih, told reporters at his house that Rose was very depressed because she was not granted wedlock transfer or leave.

He said there were two aspects of her suicide, first, the district police officer (DPO) did not approve her leave as well as her transfer to Lahore and second, her husband, a police employee at Special Branch, Lahore, had put pressure on her to come to Lahore by quitting the job. (ANI)

