Islamabad, May 20 (PTI) Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir was on Tuesday promoted as the Field Marshal for "successfully" leading the armed forces in the recent conflict with India, state-run TV reported.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The state-run PTV reported that the cabinet took the important decision to “promote General Asim Munir as Field Marshal” of the country.

The decision was taken for his "exemplary role" in the conflict with India, it added.

