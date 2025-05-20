Washington DC [US], May 20 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday awarded first Medals of Sacrifice to fallen Palm Beach County officers.

The medals are a new honour meant to be bestowed on first responders who die in the line of duty. The three officers were killed in November 2024 when a driver struck them on the side of the road.

Also Read | What Is Revenge Porn? What Is 'Take It Down' Act, Aimed To Curb Posting of Non-Consensual Intimate Images Including AI-Generated Deepfakes?.

"We award the first ever medals of sacrifice to three heroic law enforcement officers from Palm Beach County Florida. I went to the service it was crazy, it was just horrible. Earlier today Congressman Brian Mast introduced a bill to ensure this new medal will be awarded to any law enforcement officer or first responder who gives his or her life in the line of duty," Trump said.

The White House said in a post on X, "In the Oval Office, US President Donald Trump presented the first-ever Medal of Sacrifice to three Palm Beach County fallen heroes: Cpl. Luis Paez, Deputy Sheriff Ignacio Dan Diaz, & Deputy Sheriff Ralph Butch Waller. "We will never forget their legacy & we will never forget the debt we owe.""

Also Read | Miss World 2025 Winner, 3 Runners-Up, Top 8, Top 20 and Top 40 Placements: What Is the Official Pageant Format of 72nd Miss World Beauty Pageant? Know How Beauty Queens Are Shortlisted.

https://x.com/WhiteHouse/status/1924644642638684227

"We properly respect the ones that have lost their lives today. We also remember three remarkable heroes who will become the medal's first ever recipients it's a big honor. Corporal Luis Paez, Deputy Sheriff Ignacio Dan Diaz, and Deputy Sheriff Ralph Butch Waller," he said.

Trump said that the three deceased officers were represented by their family.

"They are represented by family members. They were devastated. We're profoundly grateful to be joined by their loved ones Corporal Paez's former wife Doris and his son Cameron. Deputy Waller's wife Denise and Deputy Diaz's daughter Alexandria. I want to thank the three officers we recognized today. They were close friends and colleagues and together they dedicated their lives to protecting the people of Palm Beach County and well beyond," he said.

Trump talked about how dangerous their job was, and how they carried it out countless times.

"They were beloved and respected by all really top-of-the-line people countless times. When I was in Florida, they proudly saved a lot of lives. Their reputation was incredible they served in motorcades for presidents, called presidential motorcades- a very dangerous job actually," he said.

Trump said he attended the memorial service of the officers in November, and that their accident shook the entire Palm Beach.

"I was deeply honored to attend their memorial service last year in a horrific accident in November. The three officers were working to restart one of their motorcycles on the shoulder of a road when they were struck by an SUV dead center and all three perished from their injuries essentially. This was a terrible tragedy, it shook the entire Palm Beach community," he said.

Trump said that the US will never forget their sacrifice and legacy.

"We'll never forget their legacy and we will never forget the debt we owe all of these great law enforcement heroes who have given their lives to keep our community safe and make America strong again. We have so many unbelievable people in the police department and other departments- first responders, firemen, a lot of brave incredible people," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)