The 72nd Miss World Festival is ongoing in Hyderabad with delegates from across the world competing for the prestigious crown. Miss World Krystyna Pyszková will crown her successor on the grand finale night. The audience is curious to know the winner as they root for the beauty queens representing their respective countries. Femina Miss India World 2023 Nandini Gupta is representing India at the global stage. The last time India won the Miss World beauty pageant competition was in 2017, when Manushi Chhillar won the crown. It has been a while ever since and with India hosting the Miss World competition for the second time in a row, the anticipation for Nandini’s win is quite high. According to the Miss World Organisation, out of the 108 participants, only 40 Miss World contestants advance to the quarterfinals, followed by the Top 20, before the jury decides on the finalists. Estonia’s Eliise Randmaa has already grabbed a spot at the quarterfinals after winning a gold medal at the Miss World 2025 Sports Challenge. But will she make it to the Top 20? Here are the Miss World 2025 contestant favourites and Top 20 predictions from Africa, the Americas and the Caribbean, Asia and Oceania and Europe.

Followed by the Miss World quarterfinals round with 40 contestants, the judges will select five contestants from each continental region for the Top 20. Ahead of the Miss World 2025 grand finale, the audience is already captivated by the beauty queens and unique skills as they participate in the ongoing Miss World festival. Some even picked their favorites. Based on the online buzz and referring to the history of the Miss World beauty pageant, below, find out the Miss World 2025 Top 20 predictions and contestant favourites as they gear up for the global competition.

Africa

Miss World South Africa 2024 Zoalize Jansen Van Rensburg

Miss World Somalia 2025 Zai Jama

Miss World Kenya 2024 Grace Ramtu

Miss World Mauritius 2025 Wenna Rumnah

Miss World Namibia 2025 Selma Kamanya

Americas and Caribbean

Miss World America (United States) Athenna Crosby

Miss World Dominican Republic 2025 Mayra Delgado

Miss World Canada Emma Morrison

Miss World Argentina 2024 Guadalupe Alomar

Miss World Colombia Catalina Quintero Quintero

Asia and Oceania

Femina Miss India World 2023 Nandini Gupta

Miss World Philippines 2024 Krishnah Gravidez

Miss World China Liu Wanting

Miss World Australia Jasmine Stringer

Miss World New Zealand 2025 Samantha Poole

Europe

Miss World England Milla Magee

Miss World Portuguese 2024 Maria Amélia Baptista

Miss Croatia Tomislava Dukić

Miss World Spain 2023 Corina Gonzalez

Miss World Estonia 2023 Eliise Randmaa

The 72nd Miss World final results announcements will consist of the titleholder, first runner-up, second runner-up and third runner-up. The coronation night for Miss World 2025 is scheduled to be held on May 31.

