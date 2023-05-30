Islamabad [Pakistan], May 30 (ANI): A joint investigation team (JIT), constituted by the caretaker government of Punjab province to investigate arson attacks on the Pakistan Corps Commander's House and the Askari Corporate Tower in Lahore on May 9, has summoned former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran on Tuesday for questioning, Geo News reported citing well-placed sources.

The JIT headed by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Kamran Adil has asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman to appear before the probe body at Qila Gujjar Singh investigation headquarters at 4 pm on May 30. According to sources privy to the matter, the JIT will question Imran Khan in connection with the May 9 riots. The Punjab Home Department has formed 10 different joint investigation teams (JITs) to carry out an investigation into the attacks and violent protests on May 9.

Also Read | Hollywood Beach Shooting Videos: Nine Injured in Gunfire on The Boardwalk Near Miami in Florida; Some Taken to Children’s Hospital.

PTI chairman Imran Khan was nominated in several FIRs lodged at different police stations in the province, Geo News reported citing sources. The JIT headed by Kamran Adil comprises the Superintendent Police (SP) Investigation City Division Lahore Dr Raza Tanveer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)/SP-AVLS Lahore Raza Zahid, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Taimoor Khan and Factory Area Police Station in-charge investigation Muhammad Sarwar.

Protests erupted in Pakistan after the arrest of Imran Khan on May 9. After the protests, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders exodus started, as security forces began a crackdown against the party after the attacks on civil and military institutions, including the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi and the Lahore Corps Commander's House. At least eight people were killed in the protests that erupted in Pakistan.

Also Read | Shenzhou 16 Launch Video: China Launches Manned Spaceship With Eye to Putting Astronauts on Moon Before 2030, Civilian Astronaut Among Three-Person Crew Sent to Chinese Space Station.

On May 25, an anti-terrorism court permitted the handover of 16 suspects, involved in the ransacking and vandalising of the Corps Commander's House to the commanding officer so they can be tried under the army laws. ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan accepted the request of the army officer who had sought the custody of the vandals who are presently in Camp Jail, Lahore.

The accused were named in two separate cases filed in connection with the attack on Corps Commander House also known as Jinnah House. The accused include Amar Zohaib, Ali Iftikhar, Ali Raza, Muhammad Arsalan, Muhammad Umair, Muhammad Raheem, Zia-ur-Rehman, Waqas Ali, Raees Ahmad, Faisal Irshad, Muhammad Bilal Hussain, Faheem Haider, Arzam Junaid, ex-PTI MPA Mian Muhammad Akram Usman, Muhammad Hashir Khan, and Hassan Shakir.

On May 28, Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the Supreme Court judges to take notice and ensure a judicial probe into the violence that took place on May 9 so that only the "guilty should be punished," Dawn reported.

Khan said that the apex court should take suo motu notice and issue directions to release women political prisoners, who were peacefully protesting, as per the Dawn report. He stressed that judicial inquiry was required to identify those who fired and killed 25 unarmed protesters and injured hundreds of protesters. He said some 10,000 political prisoners had been imprisoned without a probe, while vandalism and arson were reported from a few places in the province. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)