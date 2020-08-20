Balochistan, [Pakistan] Aug 20 (ANI): Pro-independence Baloch leader, Dr. Allah Nizar Baloch said that the assassination of Hayat Baloch shows how Pakistan Army continues to target Baloch youth and the future of the nation.

"Pakistan has employed multipronged aggression to keep the Baloch youth at bay from getting an education, which includes the colonial system of education to paralyze the mind of the youth, to keep schools, colleges and universities under the control of the army and to settle military camps and check posts in these educational institutions. Moreover, the killings of thousands of Baloch students by Pakistan army and thousands of them are still enduring inhumane torture in the secret detention centres run by the army" said Nizar.

While the purpose of Pakistan by committing such war crimes is to continue the genocide of Baloch nation as well as an attempt to psychologically demoralize the youth of Balochistan by creating an uncertain situation so that they would not be able to focus on their education nor be able to play their due role in the Baloch national struggle.

Dr. Allah Nizar said: "After the horrific and gruesome murder of Hayat Baloch, the reaction of the Baloch nation was a natural phenomenon. The Baloch nation has made thousands of sacrifices to keep the spirit of national struggle alive. Pakistan has employed every tactic to destroy our identity, culture, and language. Those books which are published in Lahore and Karachi are banned in Balochistan. Pakistan army has confiscated Balochi and other books from the book shops in District Kech and other places, which is a clear indication that the state of Pakistan is trying to keep the Baloch nation away from getting education and knowledge."

The 25-year-old Hayat Baloch, a science undergraduate at Karachi University was killed in cold blood by the Frontier Corps (FC) of Pakistan in Balochistan's Turbat town.

The killing has sparked unprecedented protests with people gathering in thousands across Balochistan and other parts of Pakistan and abroad.

Dr. Allah Nizar said: "The state lackeys have become active in order to mitigate and cool down the extremely angry reaction created by Hayat Baloch's shooting. Military officers and police authorities are busy in the photo sessions. These excursions are nothing but false sympathies."

"Our armed struggle is in accordance with the international laws and is being waged on our own land. Until now Baloch arm struggle has not violated any international law and abided by the Geneva Conventions. On the contrary, Pakistan is committing war crimes on a daily basis. Dr. Malik instead of blaming the Baloch nation should advise his masters that they should peacefully withdraw from Baloch land," he concluded. (ANI)

