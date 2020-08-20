The global business fraternity will celebrate the World Entrepreneurs' Day 2020 on Friday, i.e. August 21. Through this day, the global business fraternity aims to create awareness for the entrepreneurship, innovation and leadership. The special day is dedicated to founders, managers, producers, contractors, industrialists, innovators, administrators, designers and producers.

According to the Global Entrepreneurship Development Institute (GEDI), India ranks as 68th out of 137 countries in entrepreneurship development. By celebrating the World Entrepreneurs' Day 2020, innovation and empowerment of entrepreneurship and leadership are credited for economic growth and problem-solving of a nation. World Entrepreneurs’ Day 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, HD Images, Quotes and SMS to Send to Your Entrepreneur Friend!

Significance:

For a business to grow in the global market, entrepreneurs need 3 Cs for success- capital, courage and conviction. It is considered that entrepreneurship plays a vital part in job creation and also integral to nations' economic growth and problem-solving. GEDI considers an enterprise as a crucial engine of economic growth since, without an enterprise and entrepreneurs innovation, productivity growth and new jobs are unthinkable.

The World Entrepreneurs' Day 2020 provides an opportunity for all the entrepreneurs to organise various conferences, workshop and meetings. Through these events, one can spread awareness regarding leadership, innovation, creativity, design, entrepreneurship and other related topics.

Events:

Various Business schools and large enterprises collaborate on World Entrepreneurs' Day 2020. Even Businesses are suggested to provide discounts and promotions, while universities try to distribute communicative and instructive materials regarding entrepreneurship and its importance. Apart from these, participatory business and innovation activities, local talks, lectures, presentations, workshops and debates are organised to promote entrepreneurship.

