World News | Pakistan: KP's North Waziristan Faces Humanitarian Crisis Again

North Waziristan [Pakistan], May 20 (ANI): Panic and uncertainty have engulfed North Waziristan's Datta Khel tehsil as hundreds of families continue fleeing their homes amid fears of a looming large-scale military operation. Villagers are abandoning their homes day and night, with roads sealed, markets shuttered, and basic supplies rapidly disappearing from the region, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, Residents stated that movement in and out of Datta Khel has been heavily restricted for several days, paralysing daily life and deepening fears among civilians. Families from several villages have started migrating towards safer areas, many carrying only essential belongings as they rush to escape possible conflict. Witnesses described chaotic scenes during the nighttime exodus. Women, children and elderly residents reportedly travelled in overcrowded vehicles or walked long distances under extreme heat conditions. Several displaced families said they had no time to gather their possessions before leaving.

Also Read | 'Internet-Breaking Moment': Parle VP Mayank Shah Reacts After PM Narendra Modi's Melody Toffee Gift to Giorgia Meloni.

One resident said fear had gripped the entire area, forcing people to flee without knowing where they would eventually settle. Elderly people and sick residents are among the worst affected. Locals said many senior citizens struggled to walk, while children remained traumatised by the sudden displacement. Women were also reported to be facing severe emotional distress during the evacuation. Residents questioned why ordinary civilians continue to suffer whenever security operations are launched despite the strong presence of security forces in the region. A local trader criticised the repeated displacement of poor communities, saying people are repeatedly forced to restart their lives after every conflict.

Tribal elders also condemned the silence of elected representatives, accusing lawmakers of abandoning the population during times of crisis. Many noted that communities in Waziristan have already endured repeated displacement due to militancy and military campaigns over the past two decades, as cited by The Express Tribune.

Also Read | Lithuania’s Leaders Moved to Safety as Drone Detected Near Border.

Government officials maintain that heightened security measures are based on intelligence regarding militant activity in parts of Datta Khel and are necessary for public safety. However, repeated operations have deepened mistrust and psychological suffering among residents who now demand peace, stability and immediate humanitarian assistance, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)