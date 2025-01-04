Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], January 4 (ANI): Kurram Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud was shot and injured in a fresh firing incident, as violence erupted in the Bagan area despite a ceasefire agreement intended to restore peace in the region, The News International reported.

The attack, which occurred during ongoing efforts to stabilise the district, left Mehsud wounded and he was immediately rushed to a hospital for medical attention. His role in the peace process had been central to efforts aimed at ending the ongoing violence in the crisis-hit region.

Also Read | Fire at Food Market in China: Blaze at Liguang Market in Zhangjiakou Kills at Least 8 People, Injures 15 (Watch Video).

The violence comes at a time when authorities were preparing to send a much-needed aid convoy to Parachinar, following the peace accord signed on January 1. The deal saw the groups involved in the conflict agree to end the violence and surrender their arms to the authorities.

The first convoy, loaded with essential supplies, was set to travel along the Tal-Parachinar road today, marking the first passage through the road in three months, reported The News International.

Also Read | Tomiko Itooka Dies: World's Oldest Person Passes Away in Japan at 116.

This key route had been closed due to the ongoing conflict, and its reopening is seen as a significant step in restoring connectivity and facilitating the delivery of aid to the long-struggling region.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry noted that the peace committees, composed of local residents, tribal elders, and political leaders from various sects and communities, would be responsible for ensuring the protection of the aid convoy.

Chaudhry emphasised that these committees are tasked not only with safeguarding the convoy but also with upholding the terms of the peace agreement. The committees are also vital in maintaining stability and harmony in the area, he said.

Government sources disclosed that local residents have committed to surrendering their weapons to the authorities within the next 15 days as part of a phased disarmament plan, The News International reported.

The dismantling of local bunkers used by armed groups is also expected to be completed within a month, further contributing to long-term peace efforts in the area. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)