Islamabad [Pakistan], August 1 (ANI): The Pakistan Army Act (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was approved by the National Assembly on Monday, opening the door to a punishment of up to five years in prison with hard labour for anyone found guilty of disclosing any 'sensitive information' obtained in the course of official business that is or may be detrimental to Pakistan's security and interest or the armed forces, Geo News reported.

The law, which has already been approved by the Senate, was introduced in the lower house of parliament by Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar.

In his remarks to the chamber, Tarar made it abundantly apparent that no clause of this bill applies to civilians. He noted that the bill will not have any impact on the ongoing case in the Supreme Court.

The Pakistan Army Act, of 1952, is being amended by this bill in order to establish the legal foundations for creating and funding the Army.

According to the law, the Pakistan Army may engage in direct or indirect activities that serve national development or national or strategic interest at the direction of competent government authorities or with their consent, Geo News reported.

Additionally, the bill forbids dual nationals from obtaining an army command.

It grants the federal government the right, on the advice of the army chief, to keep any army member obligated to serve until age 60 in unusual circumstances. The bill also urges people to abstain from all political participation for a period of two years following their retirement, release, resignation, discharge, removal, or dismissal from their positions of employment.

Moreover, for a period of five years following the date of their retirement, anyone who was still posted, employed, seconded, tasked, or otherwise tied to sensitive duties is prohibited from engaging in political activities, according to the bill, reported Geo News.

The measure also addresses internet offences, which include any actions that undermine, make fun of, or otherwise embarrass the armed forces. (ANI)

