Islamabad [Pakistan], May 7 (ANI): Amid the ongoing political unrest in Pakistan after the ouster of the former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Islamabad High Court Chief Justice has condemned the behaviour of the political parties.

According to Dawn, the Chief Justice said, "If there is no rule of law, the supremacy of the Constitution and every party wants institutions to work in accordance with their political narrative... there will be chaos everywhere."

Also Read | Sri Lanka, IMF To Start Next Round of Technical Discussions Amid Economic Crisis.

The political parties welcome decisions that go in their favour but they start criticising the judiciary for every unfavorable decision, he further added.

Justice Minallah also said that institutions are accountable under the law, but seeking accountability under the pressure of political narrative was unwarranted.

Also Read | Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa Likely To Resign Amid Deepening Economic Crisis.

During the course of the hearing, Ahmed Pansota, the counsel for Shahbaz Gill, insisted that first information reports (FIRs) against the PTI leadership had been registered at the behest of the federal government.

He argued that sections of the blasphemy law could be invoked under the specific directive of the federal or provincial governments and an authorised officer could register the FIRs after a thorough investigation.

Shahbaz Gill appeared in the court and apparently he was looking seriously injured. His car was hit on Motorway while he was travelling to Islamabad.

Addressing the court, he expressed the apprehension of another such incident, saying he was the first target of the incumbent regime which is also why Justice Minallah exempted Gill from personal appearance on account of his injuries.

Shehbaz Gill had filed the petition through his counsel during Eid holidays and Chief Justice Minallah had granted him protective bail till May 6. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)