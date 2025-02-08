Sindh [Pakistan], February 8 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh has finalised its plans to mark February 8 as Black Day, protesting what they claim is the theft of their party's mandate, as reported by Express Tribune.

PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh, Karachi Division President Raja Azhar, and General Secretary Arsalan Khalid led a rally in Karachi. The rally featured elected members of national and provincial assemblies, who, according to Form 45, were the rightful victors, displaying images of the form on their vehicles, the Express Tribune reported.

Also Read | Intel Layoffs: US Semiconductor Giant To Cut 23,000 Jobs Globally in 2 Years To Save USD 10 Billion Amid Leadership Changes and Declining Financial Performance.

They also showcased photographs of individuals who, they allege, gained access to the assemblies through rigging. The rally, which traversed various routes in Karachi, aimed to rally public support against the alleged theft of votes.

In a parallel development, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has also called for February 8 to be observed as a Black Day, protesting against what they claim was the rigging of the 2024 elections, as reported by Express Tribune.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 8: Jagjit Singh, Mohammad Azharuddin and Jaideep Ahlawat - Know About Celebrities Born on February 8.

JI Karachi also plans to hold a major demonstration outside the Election Commission of Pakistan's Sindh office to commemorate the first anniversary of the Black Day, the Express Tribune reported.

This collective outcry against the alleged electoral fraud highlights a growing discontent with the election process and government actions in Sindh, as various opposition parties unite to demand accountability.

Further, the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), an anti-Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) coalition, announced that it too would observe Black Day across Sindh on February 8.

The GDA's protest is aimed at condemning what they describe as rigged elections, unconstitutional actions, rising unemployment, deteriorating law and order, and the controversial Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) laws, Express Tribune reported.

These protests reflect increasing opposition to alleged electoral malpractice, government policies, and socio-economic issues in Sindh, as various political factions unite to demand transparency, fairness, and accountability in the political process. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)