Balochistan [Pakistan], February 2 (ANI): Baloch Yakjahti Committee-Kech on Friday said that people in the Turbat area of Pakistan's Balochistan continue to hold sit-in for the recovery of their loved ones despite heavy rains and bitter cold. It said that people must stand united against the "state tyranny" or "genocide" will continue in the form of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings" of children.

In a post on X, Baloch Yakjahti Committee-Kech stated, "Despite heavy rains and bitter cold, the sit-in at De Baloch for the recovery of their loved ones continued for the second day. Due to the illegal policies of this state, we as a nation have no choice but to resist."

"And we must stand united against this state tyranny, otherwise our genocide will continue in the form of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings of our children. It is our duty to support these mothers and sisters sitting on D Baloch in this difficult time and to support them in this struggle," it added.

Meanwhile, Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch said that the family members of victims of enforced disappearance continue to hold sit-in Kch D Baloch.

In a post on X, Baloch stated, "Family members of the victims of enforced disappearance are continuing their sit-in in KCH D Baloch. I request the people of Kech to be the voice of their mothers and sisters by fully participating in the D Baloch sit-in and show national unity and solidarity against state oppression and atrocities."

Earlier, Mahrang Baloch urged all human rights organisations, including the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances, to address the issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan. She called on the international media to raise their voice on the matter and inform the world about the Baloch genocide.

Taking to X, Baloch stated, "The sit-in protest by the families of victims of enforced disappearance is ongoing at D Baloch Chowk in Turbat. We urge all human rights organizations, including the @WGEID, to promptly address this issue. Additionally, we call on the international media to amplify their voice on this matter and inform the world about the Baloch genocide."

On Thursday, Mahrang Baloch said that the Baloch genocide has been going on for decades. She called the silence of "human rights champions" extremely frustrating."

"The Baloch Genocide has been ongoing for decades, and its identity is under threat. Similarly, the silence and soporific behaviour of human rights champions are extremely frustrating. Please help us by signing this petition to raise awareness among international communities," Mahrang Baloch posted on X.

Recently, Pakistan witnessed a long march organised by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee against the extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances of Baloch people. On December 6, 2023, the families of victims and Baloch activists began their march from Balochistan's Turbat towards Islamabad. However, they accused the Pakistani security forces of blocking the march at different places.

This was done by using a variety of tactics, such as roadblocks, harassment, and direct use of force and violence by the police. After holding a sit-in for over two months outside the National Press Club in Islamabad, the activists decided to return to their homes in Balochistan under the leadership of Mahrang Baloch. The Pakistan government has been accused of employing force against relatives of missing persons and engaging in political vendettas. (ANI)

