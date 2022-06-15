Islamabad [Pakistan], June 15 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that it is in his personal interest and commitment to build the economic zone in Pakistan, especially in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sharif made this statement during his visit to Rashakai Special Economic Zone, a flagship project under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework. This 1,000 acres Special Economic Zone is developed by China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) in a joint venture with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC), Geo News reported.

Referring to Chinese investors, Sharif said that Pakistan can send their delegates from Rashakai to China and can have road shows there to attract them to these places.

"We would like to engage Chinese companies to provide expertise and experience to manage other new economic zones in Pakistan," he said.

Earlier, the PM said both countries were moving toward the second phase of CPEC, which comprised regional cooperation and industrialisation through establishing industrial zones, reported Geo News.

In an interview with Chinese media, Pakistan's PM claimed that their country's skilled and semi-skilled labour was comparatively cheaper. And the joint venture of Chinese technology and their country's labour and investment would help both the countries to make production at competitive rates and export their products to other countries.

Sharif said that the first phase of CPEC featured road and energy projects to meet Pakistan's power needs which transformed friendly relations into unique ones where people-to-people contacts had seen a new phase.

During the interview, Pakistan PM further said that he and China had enjoyed a time-tested friendship which had attained more heights under the leadership of President Xi Jinping. He said in form of CPEC, Pakistan had been the first beneficiary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), according to Geo News.

Responding to a question over problems in CPEC projects, Sharif said that they had faced some hiccups during the last three to four years, however, the incumbent government was resolved to take it to "Pakistan Speed" to fill the gap. (ANI)

