Beijing, June 15: The "brotherly relationship" between China and Russia may be spoiled as Beijing barred Moscow's airlines from flying foreign-owned jetliners into its airspace.

China has repeatedly shown its reluctance to provide more support to Moscow amid the ongoing war with Ukraine, in order to protect its own interests in trade, economy and other areas, The Hong Kong Post reported. Also Read | China: Heavy Rainfall, Floods Affect Over 548,000 Residents in Jiangxi Province.

With Beijing's latest move, Russia appears to have lost confidence in China now. The latest report in the Washington Post is evidence of growing frustration among Russian officials towards China. Also Read | Russia Ukraine Crisis Threatens 2023 Grain Harvest, Says Top FAO Economist.

Citing the report, The Hong Kong Post reported that the Russian officials are becoming "increasingly frustrated" with China's apparent refusal to provide more support to Moscow amid the war with Ukraine.

Quoting a Chinese official, it reported that the development is significant in the wake of the fact that China and Russia had proclaimed that their bilateral ties had "no limits" before Kremlin announced its military operation in Ukraine in February.

According to experts say that China chose to distance itself from Russia's war and avoid steps that might invite penalties for its companies. The Hong Kong Post citing a Russian media outlet said that Russian airlines couldn't provide documents showing their aircraft were "de-registered abroad" and were barred from Chinese airspace.

After Russia's military actions in Ukraine, China had refused to supply parts to Russia and now barred Russian aircraft from using Chinese airspace. This can be a sign of a crack in support for Putin in Beijing.

China had earlier stated that the action in Ukraine was "deeply worrying" and that it would take a lead in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. China has strategically avoided taking a side due to diplomatic ties with Russia and has not condemned the actions. On the contrary, it has blamed the NATO and the US for pushing Russia to "breaking point".

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijan had stated that China's position on the war is "consistent and clear cut". He had also stated that the US needs to take China's concerns about sanctions seriously, warning they "will never bring peace and security".

Russian diplomats had long been claiming that the relationship between Beijing and Moscow was better than an alliance and has withstood the pressure triggered by the ongoing Ukraine war.

Russia's ambassador to China Andrey Denisov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier said that the Ukraine crisis has pushed Moscow and Beijing closer together.

After China barred Russian airlines from flying foreign-owned jetliners into its airspace, Russian diplomats are likely to revise their views on China and its actions.

