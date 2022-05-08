Sindh [Pakistan], May 8 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sent the summary to President Arif Alvi to appoint Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) nominee Nasreen Jalil as the Sindh governor, according to media reports on Sunday.

Notably, MQM-P was a key ally of the alliance led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and switching sides to the opposition parties led to the fall of the Imran Khan government.

Sharif had vowed that the promises made to the MQM-P leaders will be fulfilled. He has also urged coordinated efforts between the Centre and the province for the development of Sindh. Sharif assured MQM-P of its inclusion in the consultative process for the development of Sindh.

Nasreen who has served as a Senator from March 2012 to March 2018, would be the third female governor in the history of Pakistan after Dr Shama Khalid who served as the governor of Gilgit-Baltistan from March-September 2010, and Begum Raana Liaquat Ali Khan who was the Sindh governor from 1973-1976, as per Geo tv.

According to reports, MQM-P had suggested five names for the post of Sindh governor. The names include Amir Khan, Amir Chishti, Waseem Akhtar, and Kishwar Zehra, besides Jalil.

The office of the Sindh governor fell vacant on April 12 as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Ismail tendered his resignation, hours before Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took oath as the 23rd premier of the country.

However, President Arif Alvi accepted the resignation almost a week later.

"In terms of Article 101 (4) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President has been pleased to accept the resignation tendered by Mr Imran Ismail from the office of Governor of the Province of Sindh, with effect from 17 April 2022," the notification issued by Cabinet Secretariat had read.

Meanwhile, Speaker of Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durani had been directed to perform the functions of the governor of Sindh till the appointment of a new incumbent for the post. (ANI)

