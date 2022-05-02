Islamabad [Pakistan], May 2 (ANI): Moonis Elahi, Pakistan Muslim League Qaid (PML-Q) top leader, claimed a political vendetta behind the registration of FIR against the former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, and warned the Sharif brothers to refrain from any kind of revengeful moves.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, another top leader of PML-Q, said in a statement, that Sharifs have neither taken any lesson from the history nor stopped targeting their political rival, Ary News reported on Sunday.

Also Read | Sea Levels Rising Twice As Fast as Thought in Some Parts of New Zealand.

He added that the 'imported government' is taking dangerous steps by using religious cards in the country.

"Imran Khan has no connection with the Masjid-e-Nabavi PBUH incident and the PTI chairman has also clarified his position," he further added.

Also Read | China: Man Declared Dead at Shanghai’s Elderly Care Centre, Found Alive in Morgue.

PMLQ leader also said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had summoned members of the National Assembly who even did not cast their vote against the PTI, while the cases of lawmakers, who had cast their vote and breached the party line, were pending.

Two separate groups, a 150-member group from Pakistan and another group from London, had been sent to Saudi Arabia, who harassed Pakistani pilgrims and stopped them from performing their religious rituals at Masjid-e-Nabawi, read the FIR, according to local media reports.

After Faisalabad, a case was registered against the former Prime Minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan and others in Attock over the Masjid-e-Nabawi incident.

A case has also been registered against Imran Khan and others at the New Airport police station in Attock for disrespecting the sanctity of the holy place.

Apart from Imran Khan, those nominated in the case include former information minister Fawad Chaudhry, National Assembly former deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri, MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique, Aneel Mussarat, a British-Pakistani businessman, and others.

The PML-Q leader showed no regret in supporting the former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)