Islamabad [Pakistan], May 21 (ANI): Following the allegations of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan of a conspiracy to kill him, Islamabad police conducted a search operation around his residence in Bani Gala here, Pakistani media reported on Saturday.

The report said that a police team, along with the bomb disposal squad, reached Imran Khan's residence and carried out the search operation.

As the police team reached, several PTI workers gathered outside his residence opposing the government's action and raised anti-government slogans. The workers termed it as a revengeful tactic of the present government, reported Geo tv.

On the other hand, in Karachi, another team of police conducted raids at Pakistan National Assembly member of PTI, Alamgir Khan's residence. The PTI workers claimed that PTI MNA was not present at his home at the time of the raid.

Following the police action, PTI leaders reached the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station and submitted an application against the police raid. Former federal minister for maritime affairs of Pakistan, Ali Haider Zaidi condemned the police action and called the Sindh police a military wing of PPP.

He said that the police violated the 'sanctity of the four walls' by entering the residence of a public representative at midnight and warned that the present government would be accountable soon, reported Geo tv.

While criticising the Shehbaz government, Zaidi said that the police failed miserably to detain the real culprits and harassing the noble citizens of the country.

If they want to arrest the culprits they should besiege the Chief minister's house, Zaidi said.

Meanwhile, on Friday, former federal Minister and PTI central leader Asad Umar claimed that they received a threat alert regarding former Prime Minister Imran Khan's security and will lodge a case against Shehbaz's government if something happens to his party's Chairman.

Speaking in an interview in the Pakistani news programme, the PTI leader said that a senior officer had telephoned him that Imran Khan's life is in danger and a threat alert regarding the PTI Chairman's security was also received, ARY News reported.

Umar revealed that he had asked Imran Khan to use bullet-proof glasses but he rejected it. He criticised the Shehbaz Sharif government's security arrangements and said that they have not made any arrangements for the PTI Chairman but for the convicted person, special security is provided.

Imran Khan had earlier alleged that a conspiracy is being hatched abroad to kill him and also said that he even recorded a video where he has called out the name of alleged conspirators.

Notably, Khan has announced a protest march toward Islamabad against the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led present government, terming it as US-conspired imported government.

He called upon the people of Pakistan to join him in the protest adding that he neither bowed before anyone in a servile manner nor will let the people of Pakistan do that, Geo tv reported. (ANI)

