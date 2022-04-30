Quetta [Balochistan], April 30 (ANI): A number of protests were witnessed in Dera Bugti on Saturday as people demanded justice against the Masjid-e-Nabwi incident where pilgrims raised slogans against newly-elected Prime Minister, Shebaz Sharif and his delegation while attacking Nawabzada Shah Zain Bugti, a member of the National Assembly.

Supporters of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) and Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) staged their protest by marching the streets of Dera Bugti from Bugti Bazar to Allah Walla Chowk, reported The Express Tribune. They even expressed their disappointment in the PTI workers for turning a blind eye to the holiness of the mosque.

Further, the Dera Bugti protesters demand justice for the misbehaviour of the pilgrims. They even urged the governments of Pakistan and Saudia Arabia to take stringent actions against the worshippers who were involved in the attack.

"The elements involved in the attack should be given strict and exemplary punishment to make them an example for others," said Abdul Samad Bugti, one of the protesters.

Another protester, Muhammad Nawaz Bugti, said that they will continue with the protest until the accused are punished for their crimes, reported The Express Tribune.

Further, the administration of Dera Bugti arranged for strict security measures to prevent any unfortunate incident during the demonstration. The police force and levies were also appointed in various parts of the district to maintain law and order. The angry mob of protesters lit up an effigy of Imran Khan on fire, reported the media outlet.

Meanwhile, similar protests were held by the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) in Sindh against the sloganeering and use of indecent language at Masjid-e-Nabwi mosque. President of PPP, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro announced that the members of the party would protest the PTI's act of disrespecting the place of worship. He even urged the people of different sections of society to participate in the protest as well.

Earlier, Pakistan's Prime Minister went on a three-day official visit to Saudia Arabia with his delegation seeking an additional package of USD 3.2 billion from the Arab country. Sharif's decision is to avert further depletion of Pakistan's foreign currency reserves. During his visit to the Masjid-e-Nabwi mosque, a group of pilgrims chanted slogans, calling them "chor".(ANI)

