Islamabad [Pakistan], April 15 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has announced that PTI will stage peaceful protests in the country after Eid-ul-Fitr, ARY News reported.

Khan, while addressing PTI workers and supporters, said that PTI will stage a series of protests after Eid-ul-Fitr. He alleged that the rulers planned to start crackdowns on PTI leaders and workers after April 27.

Also Read | Bomb Attack on Fumio Kishida: Japan PM Evacuated After Explosion at His Speech Venue in Wakayama (Watch Video).

The PTI chief said that the Pakistan government has not yet arrested a single person associated with the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N). Khan said that 3,000 PTI workers were arrested by the government.

Khan said that PTI would not remain silent on the atrocities. He then appealed to the nation to start preparations for peaceful protests after Eid. He also asked the rulers to take steps for protecting the nation.

Also Read | Indian Economy Projected To Grow at 7% in 2022-23, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman at IMF Meet.

According to Khan, the economic crisis in Pakistan will not end until the organisation of fresh elections. According to the PTI chief, the Pakistan Supreme Court (SC) is protecting democracy in the country and the nation will have to back the top court and the Constitution.

PTI recently launched a white paper to mark the first year of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a multi-party coalition that overthrew Imran Khan-led government via a no-trust vote in April last year, in power and underlined how the ruling coalition had "devastated" the economy and "contravened" the Constitution, Dawn reported.

The document spans six chapters and passes a scathing judgement on the PDM government's style of governance, particularly the treatment given to the opposition party by the ruling coalition. It also deliberates on issues related to the economy, Constitution, democracy and rule of law, political exploitation of state institutions, attack on the judiciary, 'chained' foreign policy, and law and order.

According to a report in Dawn, the party has dedicated the white paper to Imran Khan, party workers, and the people of Pakistan, who are "fighting and facing torture for real independence" and democracy.

The PTI chief also spoke via video link from his residence in Zaman Park on the launch of the white paper. The former premier accused the government of ravaging all the country's institutions, rule of law, and the economy as well as violations of basic human rights. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)