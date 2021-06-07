Karachi [Pakistan], June 7 (ANI): Rally and protests were organised in Karachi on Sunday against the land-grabbing of Sindh by Imran Khan-led government in the name of development by Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM).

The JSFM organised the rally in support of the Sindh Action Committee protest call against Bahria town, Defense Housing Authority (DHA) and other mega projects in Sindh.

Through DHA, Islands mega projects, Coastal Belt projects, Pakistan Army Cantonment Development and other Bahria mega projects, the Punjabi establishment is in action on the agenda to merge Sindh in the greater Punjab plan, said the JFSM in a press release.

JSFM leaders condemned the occupation of Sindh in the name of development. On the occasion, leaders said, "We are heirs of every inch of Sindh and we know how to protect the mother land."

JSFM central body organisers, Via video call under the Chairmanship of Chief Organiser Zafar Sahito, discussed the issue of Sindh occupation and decided to continue the struggle of freedom of Sindhudesh and against the Pakistan government oppression in the name of development.

During the meeting, the leaders warned of complete resistance by condemnation against the occupation of Kohistan's ancient river and villages by Malik Raiz and Sindh government.

Malik Riaz Hussain is a Pakistani business tycoon who is the founder of Bahria Town, the largest privately held real estate development company in Asia.

"We consider this act as a declaration of complete Punjabi occupation as a permanent colonialism mindset, we think that in the name of mega projects it is a strategy of Punjabi occupation over Sindh," read the release.

"We will never allow destruction of villages in Kohistan and exploitation of our resources in ancient villages of Gopa Town, Kathor, Moiida Dam and Panhwar mountains. Malik Raiz, civilian puppet of Pakistan army with the help of feudal government of Sindh has launched its strategy of occupation on Sindh, last day his armed men came with police, Rangers and heavy machinery to destroy historical old residences and houses of Sindhi people in Kohistan area of Sindh," read the release.

JSFM leaders said that under a conspiracy from Karachi to Kashmor, Bahria Town, DHA City and other mega projects have been initiated on converting the Sindhi people to a minority in the name of Pakistan. The original mastermind is Pakistan Intelligence Agency ISI and all the plans are being made in the General Headquarters (GHQ).

They said that all the conscious and loyal sons and daughters associated with every faction of the Sindhi nation should think seriously against Punjab imperialism. In the present situation, if the Sindhi people did not organise themselves then no one can prevent them from being annihilated.

On the occasion, the central leaders of JSFM warned to launch a resistance. They condemned the imperialist psyche of the Pakistani establishment for forceful occupation over the Dams, Moiadans, Gabol, Kathor and Panhwars villages and mountainous terrain in Kohistan.

They said that there is a saying in Sindhi that the gold earring, that hurts your ears, should not be worn but throwing it away is better to protect ourselves from further injuries.

"Hence, we think that in the name of development those mega projects are dangerous for Sindhi people because we are afraid to get in minority on our own land Sindh. Warning was given by the JSFM that we would not allow in any way the occupation on our historic homeland in the name of so-called development of Punjab imperialism, nor would the Sindhi nation withdraw from graves of our ancestors who are buried in the mountains of Kohistan cemeteries," the release said.

Meanwhile, JSFM Founder Zafar Sahito said, "Controlled electronic and print media of Pakistan is continuously ignoring secular Sindhi people, they are unfairly treating us which is a crime this must be stopped immediately."

He said further that the land of Sindh belongs to only the Sindhi people. "Our land is not for sell for outsiders specially China. Any mega project in Sindh will be considered as Pakistani attack on Sindh to convert Sindhi people into minority on our own land."

The leaders reiterated that JSFM would soon announce a strong struggle to end all imperialist conspiracies against Sindh and will work for a permanent solution for these problems. They also appealed to world leaders of civilised countries and the United Nations for help to save the historical secular Sindhi nation. (ANI)

