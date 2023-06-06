Rawalpindi [Pakistan], June 6 (ANI): Residents of Pakistan's Rawalpindi city and cantonment expressed strong concerns about 'Gas Leakage' in several areas but the concerned authority has been dealing with the issue non-seriously, according to The News International Newspaper.

As per Rescue 1122, a total of 16 incidents of gas leakage appeared in a month and due to it six people including four children died. This ratio of gas leakage incidents was continuously increasing day by day.

A week back, a gas leak incident in Shamsabad left four children dead and their mother in critical condition at the Holy Family Hospital. Another incident of similar nature claimed the life of a teenage boy and injured seven members of the family in a two-storey house in People's Colony near Tench Bhatta.

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Senior General Manager Syed Mukhtar Shah told 'The News' that he has formed special teams to end gas leakage in all areas. He advised people to switch off the gas, particularly at night.

He also advised not to use rubber pipes because they were too dangerous. He has appealed to the public to inform SNGPL immediately in case of any leakage, as per The News International newspaper.

A local, Rizwan Ahmed, said that SNGPL officers do not attend telephone calls from the public. He said: "We prove ourselves good citizens to inform the concerned department about gas leakage but in vain."

An advocate, Shazia Tabasum, said that higher authorities should investigate gas leakage. The higher authorities should inquire how 16 gas leakage blasts appeared and how six people including four children died due to these blasts, she demanded. Police and rescue officials said the explosions occurred possibly due to a gas leak.

Well-placed sources informed that higher officials have taken notice of these incidents and given this task to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to investigate the matter.

The FIA has started an investigation on the issue, the sources claimed. The FIA will also investigate illegal gas connections and illegal pipelines.

According to The News International, the residents of Rawalpindi were facing low to zero gas pressure even in the peak summer season in June. Innocent consumers wait for gas pressure therefore they on gas stove switch in day and night.

"Where the gas was going, nobody knows," affected people belonging to different walks of life said. (ANI)

