Islamabad [Pakistan], February 22 (ANI): Pakistan has recorded 961 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Tuesday.

With the new infections, the overall number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 1,502,641 in the country, while the total number of deaths stood at 30,053.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Conflict Latest Updates: After Russia Recognises Rebels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says 'We Are Not Afraid'; Here Are Recent Developments.

A total of 38,139 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, out of which 961 turned out to be positive, leading to a case positivity rate of 2.51 per cent, while 1261 patients continue to remain under critical care.

Sindh continues to be the worst affected province in terms of caseload, with a reported 373 new cases in the last 24 hours while Punjab province recorded 302 cases and 7 deaths. The capital Islamabad reported 97 cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

Also Read | International Women’s Day 2022: Imran Khan Govt to Counter ‘Aurat March’ by Hailing Hijab.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)