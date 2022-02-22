Moscow, February 22: US President Joe Biden signed an Executive Order on Monday. The order will effectively prohibit new investment, trade, and financing by US persons to the so-called "Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republic". Meanwhile, many countries, including India have asked their nationals, diplomats, and students to temporarily leave Ukraine in a view of rising tensions between the two countries.

On Tuesday, United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held an emergency meeting over the Russia-Ukraine crisis. US, Mexico, India, and 5 European Nations, etc took part in the UNSC meet. Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Russia Could Be Cut Off From International Markets if It Invades Ukraine, Says EU President; Here are Latest Updates on Russo-Ukrainian Crisis.

Here Are The Latest Updates on the Russia-Ukraine Conflict:

Russia Recognises Breakaway Regions in Eastern Ukraine

Russia President Vladimir Putin extended recognition to the self-proclaimed “Donetsk People’s Republic” and “Luhansk People’s Republic”. Following this, Putin signed a Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between the Russian Federation with the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic and Head of the Luhansk People’s Republic.

'Not Afraid of Anyone', Says Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said “we are not afraid of anyone” after Russia recognised the independence of separatist regions. Zelenskiy also accused Russia of wrecking peace talks. He further said that he expects more and clear support from the West amid the rising tensions.

US President Signs Executive Order To Prohibit Trade and Investment With Russia-Backed Ukrainian Regions

US President Joe Biden on Monday signed an executive order to prohibit trade and investment between US individuals and the two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine recognised as independent by Russia. Russia-Ukraine Conflict: US President Joe Biden Signs Executive Order to Prohibit New Investment, Trade in Donetsk and Luhansk.

UN Security Council Held Emergency Meeting Over Ukraine Crisis

United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting on Monday night over the Ukraine crisis. Representatives of India, the US addressed the meeting. US Representative, while addressing the UNSC meeting, said that "Russia’s clear attack on Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty is unprovoked. It is an attack on Ukraine’s status as a UN member state. It violates basic principles of international law." "This move by Russia is clearly the basis of Russia’s attempt to create a pretext for the further invasion of Ukraine."She added. Meanwhile, India called for restraint on all sides, stressing upon the well-being of nationals being the top priority.

Sensex Drops by Over 1,000 Points, Air India Flight To Bring Nationals From Ukraine

Sensex on Tuesday, dropped by over 1,000 points in the opening session due to an escalation in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict. Meanwhile, India sent a special flight of Air India on Tuesday morning to bring Indian Nations from Ukraine.

Russia, however, said that it is open to a diplomatic solution on Ukraine but it doesn't intend on allowing a “bloodbath in Donbas". “We are forced to note the negative role played by our western colleagues led by the US,” Russia said at the UNSC meeting.

