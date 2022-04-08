Islamabad [Pakistan], April 8 (ANI): The Federal Cabinet of Pakistan which was restored by the country's Supreme Court on Thursday has decided to constitute a commission to investigate the so-called 'foreign conspiracy' to topple the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, local media reported.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain while briefing the media in Islamabad on Friday afternoon informed about the decisions taken by the Federal Cabinet, which was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, Radio Pakistan reported.

Also Read | China Plans To Extend Belt and Road Initiative in Bangladesh.

Fawad Chaudhry further informed that the commission would be headed by Lt. General (retired) Tariq Khan, who will be mandated to investigate "threats of regime change in Pakistan from some foreign countries," the report said.

He said that the commission will also investigate the local handlers of this conspiracy, adding that, the material concerning the foreign conspiracy will be placed before all the members of the National Assembly.

Also Read | Israeli Government Finalises Deal To Privatise National Postal Service.

Talking about the Supreme Court's decision of setting aside the Deputy Speaker's ruling in the no-confidence resolution against the Prime Minister, Chaudhry Fawad said that the government is considering filing a review petition and availing other legal options in this regard.

Earlier today, in an interview with PTV, Imran Khan stuck with his claims that the no-confidence motion against his regime was a foreign conspiracy while calling on people to "protect the sovereignty" of the country.

"There was an attempt to change the regime from the outside, they decided from the outside that we don't like him, so change him... Society has to protect... it is not about Imran Khan. If the society does not protect its sovereignty, then who will?" Imran Khan said in the interview.

Imran Khan's government suffered a setback on Thursday as Pakistan Supreme Court set aside the ruling of the Deputy Speaker in which he had rejected the no-confidence motion brought by the opposition.

The court set aside the dissolution of the Pakistan National Assembly and all the subsequent decisions are taken. It gave directions for holding a sitting of the National Assembly "not later than 10.30 am on April 9" for the no-trust vote.

Reinstating the National Assembly, the court also declared that the Prime Minister and federal ministers, ministers of state, advisers, etc, stand restored to their respective offices as of April 3.

The top court further ruled that the National Assembly session on the no-confidence motion must be held on Saturday and must not be adjourned until a vote on the motion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)