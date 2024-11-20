Balochistan [Pakistan], November 20 (ANI): Paank, the human rights department of the Baloch National Movement demanded the immediate release of Rashid Bangulzai and Farid Baloch, who were abducted by the Pakistan security forces in Balochistan.

The Pakistan security forces forcibly abducted Farid Baloch from the Panjgur district in Balochistan during a raid. The Balochistan Post reported that Fareed was forcibly disappeared by the Pakistan security forces in the Khudabadan area of Panjgur.

In a similar incident, Rashid Bangulzai and his cousin were forcibly abducted by the Pakistan security forces from Sona Khan Chowk in Quetta, Balochistan.

In a post on X, Paank stated, "We demand their immediate release and urge Pakistan to end this grave violation of human rights."

Recently, Paank had also condemned the Pakistan Coast Guard to open fire against women in Gwadar, Balochistan. This highlighted growing brutalities against the local population in Baluchistan.

"Such actions are a violation of basic human rights and dignity, particularly towards women. We call on the authorities to ensure that the victims are provided justice and that such abusive behaviour is thoroughly investigated. The continued harassment of the poor and vulnerable, including the seizure of vehicles, must cease immediately. The right to a dignified livelihood and freedom from violence is non-negotiable," it stated.

The families of the victims have organised numerous protests against the Pakistani forces, but their calls for justice have been ignored. The authorities have suppressed their voices using violent tactics. These families claim that the government is also involved in the oppression of the Baloch people.

Earlier, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee criticised the Pak security forces stating, "The ongoing oppression by the Pakistan forces has aggravated the miseries faced by the Baloch people. These people struggle to get proper education, health and food facilities. Under such woeful circumstances, the Pakistani forces commit atrocities against such innocent people." (ANI)

